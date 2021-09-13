United Kingdom
Get on with implementing Basel capital rules, says Bank of England
LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that international regulators should get on with implementing the final elements of new global bank capital rules, though the BoE is facing "challenges" in setting out by year end its own proposals for doing this.
"We should get on and do it and not wait for anything," BoE executive director for prudential supervision told an event held by the Institute of International Finance, a banking industry body.
