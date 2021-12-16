Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 1.2%, FTSE 250 adds 1.1%

Dec 16 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's strong economic outlook, while focus shifted to the Bank of England's meeting later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.2% as of 0804 GMT, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed's upbeat tone despite ramping up stimulus removal plans. read more

Miners (.FTNMX551020) led the gains, up 2.0%, lifted by gains in copper prices on the improved risk sentiment. read more

Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action. read more

Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November .

Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) added 0.9% ahead of the decision.

Fund manager Schroders plc (SDR.L) gained 1.5% on news that it is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital. read more

Online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) plunged 19% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

