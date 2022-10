LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain's houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said.

The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











