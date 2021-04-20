Hammerson (HMSO.L) on Tuesday named a new finance chief and said it was encouraged by a recovery in footfalls at its malls in England as the country lifted some coronavirus-related restrictions this month.

The mall operator named Himanshu Raja, previously finance head at real estate agent Countrywide, as its new chief financial officer replacing James Lenton who is resigning this month.

Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, has been overhauling its business and selling some of its portfolio as it tries to fix its balance sheet. The company reported a 1.7 billion pounds loss in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Rita-Rose Gagné joined the company last year to lead a review.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to shuttering of non-essential shops during multiple lockdowns in the past year, has magnified the problems of the retail brick-and-motor industry as online competition grows.

Many of the regions where Hammerson operates, including France, are still facing coronavirus-related restrictions but the company expects rent collections to improve this year as restrictions ease.

