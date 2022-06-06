Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts in Windsor, Britain June 4, 2022. Misan Harriman/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ?2022/Handout via REUTERS

June 6 (Reuters) - A new photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

The family, who live in Montecito, California, were in Britain last week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Richard Chang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.