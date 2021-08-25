Healthcare, consumer stocks support FTSE 100; mid-caps hit record highs

A man looks from a building in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Aug 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose slightly on Wednesday, led by healthcare and consumer staple stocks, as investors took a breather to assess risks from rising COVID-19 infections worldwide and concerns about easing global economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) inched 0.1% higher, up for a fourth straight session, with AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) gained 0.3% to a record 23,964.03 with homebuilder stocks (.FTNMX402020) leading the rise.

Waste management firm Augean (AUG.L) surged 16.7% after it said it agreed to a buyout offer of 341 million pounds ($468 million) from a group affiliated to London-based investment manager Ancala Partners LLP.

British subprime lender Amigo (AMGO.L) dropped 4.5% after it said its losses increased substantially in the last financial year. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.