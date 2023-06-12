Heathrow Airport saw 6.7 mln passengers in May















LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport said 6.7 million passengers passed through the hub in May, up 26% on the same month last year, as travel continued to bounce back after the pandemic.

Heathrow said on Monday it had been able to manage despite strikes by some staff and it was confident that further industrial action this summer would not result in flight cancellations.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle











