United Kingdom
Heathrow and Gatwick airports hit by UK border gates failure
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow and Gatwick, Britain's busiest airports, said on Friday the e-gates used to control entry into the country had stopped working due to a systems failure that was affecting multiple ports of entry into Britain.
One passenger at Heathrow said it was chaos in the terminal, with space to queue rapidly running out.
The e-gates are staffed and operated by Britain's Border Force, a department of the interior ministry.
"Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible," Heathrow said on Twitter.
Passengers at Heathrow had already endured lengthy queues this summer as staff struggled to process COVID-19 documentation in addition to passports and visas.
