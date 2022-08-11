Heathrow Airport's July passenger numbers exceed 6 million

A traveller arrives at Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, following the lifting of restrictions on the entry of non-U.S. citizens to the United States imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow said on Thursday more than 6 million people travelled through Britain's busiest airport in July and expects about 16 million passengers to travel through the airport between July and September as travel rebounds.

Heathrow, which capped the number of departures in July to cope with airport disruptions, said there had been fewer last-minute flight cancellations and smoother operations due to the limit it imposed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.