Heathrow ground handlers suspend strike after improved pay deal - Unite















Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK's Unite labour union said on Thursday that ground handlers at the Heathrow airport employed by Menzies would suspend a planned strike, which was due to start on Friday, after the company made an improved pay offer.

Unite, which did not disclose the latest revised pay offer, said it would now ballot its members on the wage revision, while adding that it would go ahead with another strike planned from Dec. 29, pending the outcome of the ballot.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











