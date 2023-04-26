Heathrow passenger numbers up 74% in Q1

Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London
Passengers queue inside the departures terminal of Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport said it recorded 16.9 million passengers in the first three months of the year, up 74% on last year's pandemic-affected level, but it posted a 139 million pound ($173 million) adjusted loss.

The airport, Britain and Europe's busiest, blamed fees set by the regulator for the loss, saying they had been set "too low". It has launched an appeal process questioning those fees.

($1 = 0.8049 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

