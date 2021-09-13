Skip to main content

Heathrow tells UK to change travel rules as passenger slump continues

A worker sanitises a barrier at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said on Monday passenger numbers were still 71% lower in August compared to the same month before the COVID-19 pandemic, as it demanded that the government change its travel rules to help the sector recover.

Heathrow blamed the complicated, changing and expensive rules for arriving in the United Kingdom for Britain's much slower travel recovery versus competitors, pushing it down to 10th busiest European airport, from its top spot in 2019.

"The government has the tools to protect the UK's international competitiveness which will boost the economic recovery and achieve its Global Britain ambitions," Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said on Monday.

"If ministers fail to take this opportunity to streamline the travel rules then the UK will fall further behind as trade and tourists will increasingly by-pass the UK."

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

