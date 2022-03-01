Hedge fund Man Group has cut exposure to Russia - CFO

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group (EMG.L) cut its investments in Russia in recent weeks and now has 'negligible' exposure to Russia and Ukraine across its portfolio, its Chief Financial Officer Antoine Forterre told Reuters on Tuesday.

The London-based fund first cut exposure to the region in its discretionary emerging markets fund in December, he said, before the hedge fund's other strategies began reducing risk in the last two weeks.

The comments from the active management-focused investment group show how some funds were trying to slash exposure to Ukraine and Russia in the build up to the latter's invasion.

Man Group separately reported on Tuesday its assets under management rose 20% to a record $148.6 billion in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.