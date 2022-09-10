'Hip, hip, hurrah': King Charles's proclamation read from palace balcony

Britain's King Charles III speaks during the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, where he is formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain September 10, 2022. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A crowd cheered on Saturday as David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles as Britain's new King from a balcony above Londons' St James's Palace.

"Three cheers for Majesty the King," the senior herald in England shouted from the balcony, prompting a response of "hip, hip, hurrah" from soldiers below.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.