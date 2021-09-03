Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Homebuilder Berkeley flags construction cost inflation, supply chain issues

1 minute read

Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Sept 3 (Reuters) - UK high-end homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc (BKGH.L) said on Friday it was seeing construction cost inflation and was mindful of ongoing supply chain and labour market issues due to Brexit and the pandemic.

The company, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said it expects pre-tax profit for the year ending April 30, 2022 to be at par or ahead of the corresponding year-ago period.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

