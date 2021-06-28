Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from UK to curb Delta variant infections

1 minute read

Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from landing in the city from July 1 in order to curb the spread of Delta variant virus strain, its government said on Monday.

The UK will be specified as extremely high-risk, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Persons who have stayed in the country for more than two hours would be restricted from boarding passenger flights bound for Hong Kong.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:22 AM UTCUK watchdog investigates Greensill and Wyelands Bank auditors

Britain's accounting regulator said on Monday it has opened investigations into the audits of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank as regulatory scrutiny of the companies intensifies.

United KingdomAll washed up: furloughed Londoner finds fortune in the Thames
United KingdomOxford COVID vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study
United KingdomEXCLUSIVE Drahi not seeking BT shake-up, JV partner may not be needed- source
United KingdomUK's Javid wants COVID restrictions lifted as soon as possible