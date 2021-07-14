Croatia and Hong Kong to be added to England's green travel list - reports

Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Travellers returning to England from Croatia, Hong Kong or Taiwan will not have to quarantine as the countries are due to be moved into the so-called COVID green list for travel, newspaper reporters said on Wednesday.

The government is expected to publish any changes to its travel rules later in the day and there has been speculation that Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca could be added to the Amber list. The Sun newspaper said Croatia would go on the green list.

From next week, anyone who has been fully vaccinated will be able to return from an amber listed country without needing to quarantine, but younger people without both shots will need to quarantine at home.

A reporter for the Guardian said Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone were due to be added to the red list, meaning anyone returning from those countries would need to quarantine in a hotel.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.