"Hours now, not weeks" for UK Afghan evacuations, defence minister says

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives in Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain is "down to hours now, not weeks" in its evacuation plan for people from Kabul and forces on the ground need to use every moment they have to get people out, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

He told broadcasters he did not think there was any likelihood that British forces would stay on after the United States left which is expected by Aug. 31.

"If their timetable extends, even by a day or two, then that would give us a day or two more to evacuate people because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out," Wallace said.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.