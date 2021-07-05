Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects

2 minute read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc said on Monday it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise 250 million pounds ($345.85 million) for investing in clean hydrogen projects.

HydrogenOne Capital was launched by JJ Traynor, a former Royal Dutch Shell executive, and Richard Hulf, who has worked at Exxon Mobil and been an energy fund manager at Artemis.

Hydrogen has long-been touted as a potential clean fuel as it only emits water vapour.

The company said it intends to provide access to clean hydrogen through investment in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets to deliver capital growth with a strong environment, social and governance (ESG) focus.

INEOS Energy has committed to buying shares worth 25 million pounds as a cornerstone investor, the fund said.

The company said it expects to publish a prospectus shortly for the 100 pence per share offering on the LSE's premium segment, and to close the issue by end July.

"HydrogenOne is for energy investors who want to move beyond fossil fuels now, not later, and deploy substantial growth capital into the energy transition," Traynor said in a statement.

It will be the first UK-listed investment company to focus on hydrogen assets and exclude fossil fuel producers, the company said.

($1 = 0.7229 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:02 AM UTCApollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

The $8.7 billion bid battle for Britain's fourth largest supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) ratcheted up on Monday when a third private equity group, Apollo Global Management, entered the fray.

United KingdomEngland eyes freedom: PM Johnson to set out lockdown easing
United KingdomBritain proposes company listing reforms to catch up with New York
United KingdomBritain's JD Sports transfers ownership of DTLR Villa to unit in U.S. push
United KingdomMorrisons lifts London mid-caps as virus fears weigh