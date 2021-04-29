Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomI love John Lewis: UK PM Johnson defends store in flat row

Reuters
2 minutes read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his love on Thursday for John Lewis, defending the British retailer after it became embroiled in his flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a "furniture nightmare".

Asked what was wrong with John Lewis [RIC:RIC:JLPLC.UL], Johnson replied: "Absolutely nothing. If there's one thing I object in this whole farrago of nonsense ... I love John Lewis!"

Johnson has been under pressure from a raft of scandals, including over who initially paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, which some media have reported has run into the tens of thousands. The British leader has repeatedly said the he has paid the bills. read more

John Lewis, a retailer much-loved by many Britons for its furniture and home furnishings, became embroiled in the scandal when Tatler magazine reported his fiancee Carrie Symonds had despaired over the "glum decor" left by former prime minister, Theresa May.

It said the refurbishment had left Number 11 Downing Street "much improved from what a visitor calls the 'John Lewis furniture nightmare' of the May years".

John Lewis has even poked fun at the reported description, putting on its Twitter feed that: "Time for an interiors refresh? We pride our Home Design Service on having something for *almost* everyone."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:23 AM UTCNothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment.

United KingdomStrong earnings, dovish Fed drive FTSE 100 higher
United KingdomClass of COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future
United KingdomShell raises its dividend as profits surge
United KingdomBritish workers move off furlough as economy reopens