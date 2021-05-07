Skip to main content

United KingdomIHG says bookings signal further pick-up on summer demand

The Holiday Inn Express is seen in St Julian's, Malta, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said on Friday demand was picking up ahead of the U.S. summer season, with pandemic-driven trends such as staycation and the easing of curbs propping up an industry rampaged by the COVID-19 crisis.

"While the risk of volatility remains for the balance of the year, there is clear evidence from forward-bookings data of further improvement as we look to the months ahead," Chief Executive Keith Barr said.

