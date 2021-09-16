IMF chief Georgieva to speak at U.S.-led global COVID-19 summit on Sept. 22

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva poses for a photo in front of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a meeting with directors of the ILO, IMF, OECD, World Bank and more to discuss questions on the current state of the global economic situation, in Berlin, Germany, August 26, 2021. Clemens Bilan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will speak at a virtual global COVID-19 summit on Sept. 22 that the United States is organizing on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the IMF said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden had asked Georgieva to speak at the summit, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing.

The White House has not formally announced the event or the date. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the comments from the IMF spokesman.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

