Advertisements for jobs are seen in a Job Recruitment Centre's window, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British junior finance minister Simon Clarke said it was impossible to estimate how many people would lose their jobs as a result of the end of the government's pandemic job support scheme on Thursday.

"It's impossible to put an estimate on," he told Sky News.

