A rainbow appears as British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is seen moored in the port of Le Havre, after being seized last week?fishing?in the French territorial waters without licence, in Le Havre, France, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British scallop dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan has left the French port of Le Havre where it was impounded since last week and is heading towards British waters, ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com showed on Wednesday. Reporting by Christian Lowe Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.