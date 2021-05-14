Skip to main content

United KingdomIndian variant more transmissible than Kent variant, says England's Whitty

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said on Friday.

"There is now confidence ... that this variant is more transmissible that B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), now the question in practical terms over the next two to three weeks is is this somewhat more transmissible than B.1.1.7. or is this a lot more transmissible and that will have implications for the long-term prospects of this epidemic in the UK and indeed the pandemic internationally," he told a news conference.

United Kingdom · 3:16 PM UTCUK reports 17 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,193 new cases

Britain reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Friday and a further 2,193 cases of the disease, down from 2,657 new cases the day before.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

