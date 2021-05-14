Skip to main content

United KingdomIndian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called "Kent" variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain's top medic said on Friday.

"This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK, in the way that B.1.1.7 took over," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:16 PM UTCUK reports 17 new deaths from COVID-19, 2,193 new cases

Britain reported 17 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Friday and a further 2,193 cases of the disease, down from 2,657 new cases the day before.

United KingdomUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill
United KingdomUK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

United KingdomUK PM expects easing of COVID lockdown to go ahead on Monday, says spokesman
United KingdomUK to speed up vaccinations, warns Indian variant may delay full reopening