Inditex founder Amancio Ortega buys 215 million pound office building in Scotland

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spanish billionaire and Zara founder Amancio Ortega has agreed to pay 215 million pounds ($270 million) to buy one of the largest single-office buildings in Scotland from HFD Group, his private office said on Wednesday.

Pontegadea, the family office of Ortega who is also the main shareholder of fashion retail group Inditex (ITX.MC), confirmed an earlier report from Expansion newspaper.

The building is located at 177 Bothwell Street in Glasgow and has 13 floors and around 30,000 square metres, according to Expansion.

The acquisition follows a recent Pontegadea deal in Toronto, where it bought the Royal Bank Plaza, a landmark skyscraper which houses the headquarters of Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest bank, for around 800 million euros ($850 million).

Ortega's investment vehicle has focused on investing in real-estate assets and in Spain's energy infrastructure, taking a minority stake in the grid operator Red Electrica (REE.MC) and in a wind farm operated by Spanish energy group Repsol (REP.MC).

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

($1 = 0.7962 pounds)

