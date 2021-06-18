Industrial stocks, Inchcape pull British mid-caps higher

People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

June 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 250 index edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in industrial stocks and Inchcape, while data showed retail sales fell in May as Britons dined out more following a lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.3%, snapping its three-day losing streak. Among industrial stocks, Rotork Plc (ROR.L) climbed 3.3% and was one of the biggest gainers after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Inchcape (INCH.L) jumped 6.2% to the top of the index after the car dealership said its current-year earnings would beat market estimates, helped by an uptick in demand following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) inched 0.1% lower as a fall in heavyweight oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) offset gains in large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Unilever (ULVR.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) on weaker pound. GBP=

Tesco (TSCO.L) fell 1.5% after Britain's biggest retailer reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter. read more

British retail sales fell unexpectedly by 1.4% last month as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops. read more

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.