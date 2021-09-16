United Kingdom
Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps
- Summary
- FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%
Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update.
The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost.
Rental equipment provider Ashtead (AHT.L) jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations.
Aero and defence stocks (.FTNMX502010) and life insurers (.FTNMX303010) added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%, rebounding from a 1.1% fall in the previous session.
IG Group Holdings Plc (IGG.L) jumped 4.9% even after the online trading platform reported a 4% drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.
