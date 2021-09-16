Industrials, financials lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor in London, Britain February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 16 (Reuters) - UK shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by industrials and financial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of FTSE 100 index following a strong earnings update.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.4%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) 0.9% gain providing the biggest boost.

Rental equipment provider Ashtead (AHT.L) jumped 3% after forecasting annual results above its earlier expectations.

Aero and defence stocks (.FTNMX502010) and life insurers (.FTNMX303010) added 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%, rebounding from a 1.1% fall in the previous session.

IG Group Holdings Plc (IGG.L) jumped 4.9% even after the online trading platform reported a 4% drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.