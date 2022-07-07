Inflation doubts means rate hikes should be sped up, BoE's Mann says

A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, January 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The lack of clarity about how long the recent surge in inflation will last means central banks should move quickly and aggressively when raising interest rates, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday.

"What the research shows is when there is uncertainty about persistence versus transitory nature of inflation dynamics, it's important to front-load policy," Mann told an event organised by Lorenzo Codogno Macro Advisors.

Mann was one of three members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who voted for a half-point increase in interest rates last month. The majority of six backed a smaller quarter-point rise.

Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg

