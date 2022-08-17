Inflation is my top priority, UK finance minister says

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday that getting inflation under control was his top priority, responding to the latest data showing prices were rising at their fastest rate since 1982. read more

"I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing," he said in a statement.

"Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.