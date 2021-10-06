UK stocks drop over 1% as inflation worries weigh; Tesco jumps

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary Tesco gains after raising its full-year outlook

Page Group climbs on strong profit forecast

UK 10-year yields jump to highest since May 2019

FTSE 100 down 1.5%, FTSE 250 off 1.3%

Oct 6 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip stocks fell on Wednesday pressured by fears of higher inflation, while supermarket retailer Tesco topped the index on raising annual outlook and strong first-half results.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 1.5%, set to record its worst session since August, with Astrazeneca (AZN.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L) among the top drags.

A recent survey found that more British manufacturers plan to raise their prices than at any other point in the past three decades, as cost pressures continue to build. read more

Rising inflation fears on the back of soaring energy costs, supply side and labour shortages have weighed on equities, as central banks look to pull back their pandemic era monetary support and hike rates to calm cost pressures.

"There's a big concern over increasing inflationary pressures coming at the same time of evidence that the UK recovery is slowing, and fears of stagflation are understandably growing too," said Stuart Cole, head of macro economics at Equiti Capital.

Banking stocks (.FTNMX301010) gained nearly 1% after bond yields hit their highest since May 2019 in signs of rising inflation pressures.

The FTSE 100 has recovered around 40% from its pandemic lows hit in March 2020 and around 8% so far this year on re-opening optimism and supportive monetary policies.

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) led the pack after UBS raised its price target and upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 1.3% to a near three-month low, with consumer discretionary stocks leading declines, after Barclays downgraded the sub-index to "underweight".

Tesco (TSCO.L) rose 3.9% after raising its full-year outlook over a strong profit in the first half results. read more

Global recruitment firm PageGroup PAGE.L climbed 6.9% after it raised its profit forecast. read more

Tobacco group Imperial Brands (IMB.L) fell 2.4%, although it said it was on track to meet its full-year operating profit forecast.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashank Nayar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich

