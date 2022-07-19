Informa resumes interim dividends as demand remains robust

July 19 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa (INF.L) resumed interim dividends on Tuesday and reaffirmed that its full-year outlook would be at the top end of its guidance range on the back of robust demand for its services.

The company, which will announce a dividend of 3 pence per share in its interim results, acquired specialist content and audience development platform Industry Dive for $389 million in cash.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

