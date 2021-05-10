Skip to main content

United KingdomInjured minke whale calf in London's River Thames to be put down

Reuters
An injured minke whale calf which got stranded in London's River Thames will be put down after its condition deteriorated and the prospects for its survival diminished, an official for the organisation co-ordinating the rescue bid said on Monday.

"They're going to put the whale to sleep. It's suffering quite badly, it has been for about the last 45 minutes," said Julia Cable, National Co-ordinator at British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

