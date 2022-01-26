'Insane', UK's Johnson criticises EU over N.Ireland post-Brexit trade

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2022, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the European Union on Wednesday of implementing part of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland in an "insane and pettifogging way".

"The EU is implementing this in an insane and pettifogging way and we need to sort it out," Johnson told parliament, complaining that the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was stopping some food delivers and other difficulties.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

