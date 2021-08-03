Insurer Hiscox swings to first-half profit on improving rates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox (HSX.L) swung to a first-half profit and resumed its interim dividend on Tuesday, boosted by an improvement in rates across its businesses after pandemic-linked claims pushed it into the red last year.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which underwrites a range of risks, including for events, fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, said insurance premium rates have risen significantly over the recent months in cyber, product recall and space lines.

However, the company warned that it expects higher level of individual claims in the current quarter due to the recent floods in the UK and Europe.

The insurer, which estimated pandemic-linked claims of $475 million for 2020, said it expects additional claims of $17 million so far in 2021.

Hiscox's settlement with a group of policyholders over business interruption policies in late June came after it lost a high-profile court case, with the court concluding that policyholders had a right to payouts from insurers. read more

The company reported a profit of $133.4 million for the six months ended June compared to a loss of $138.9 million a year earlier, and declared 11.5 cents per share in interim dividend.

