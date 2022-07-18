Interim CEO steps down at UK insurer LV=

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British mutual life insurer LV= on Monday said that Mark Hartigan will step down from his role as interim chief executive and board member once a permanent replacement is found.

The insurer formerly known as Liverpool Victoria abandoned a proposed takeover by private equity giant Bain Capital in December after it lost a member vote. Rival Royal London put forward an alternative proposal for the insurer, which also ended without agreement this year. read more

