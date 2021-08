Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust (BRET), which invests in renewable energy infrastructure assets, said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 300 million pounds through a London stock market listing.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

