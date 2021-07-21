Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ireland to analyse UK proposals on N.Ireland, calls for realism

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks at the launch of his party's manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin, Ireland January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan/File Photo

DUBLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Ireland will closely analyse British proposals to reduce trade frictions between Britain and Northern Ireland, but any solution must remain within the terms of a deal agreed with the European Union last year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to encourage the UK to work in partnership with the EU to identify realistic solutions in a spirit of positive and constructive engagement," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in a statement after the British government demanded a new deal. read more

"However, any solutions must take place within the framework of the (Northern Ireland) Protocol and the principles that underpin it," Coveney said, referring to part of Britain's EU exit deal that Britain wants to change.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by James Davey

