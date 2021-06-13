Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Ireland to consider additional restrictions on travel from Britain

1 minute read

The Irish government is considering increasing quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from Britain, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday, citing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Currently travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative COVID-19 test no less than five days after arrival.

Asked in an interview with RTE radio whether the measures to be considered by the government in the coming days would include a longer quarantine for British travellers, Coveney said: "Potentially, yes, particularly for people who aren’t vaccinated."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:25 PM UTCEU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

Tensions between Britain and the European Union over their Brexit trade deal exploded into an open war of words on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of sowing disharmony at the Group of Seven summit.

United KingdomEnvironmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change
United KingdomBidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends
United KingdomIreland calls for 'middle ground' in UK-EU food standards talks
United KingdomBritain wants to ease tensions with EU over N.Ireland, says Raab