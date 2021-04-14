Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ireland considers extending gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

Dr. Jagdeep Singh administers a Pfizer vaccines to Jo Keogh at the HSE (Health Service Executive) mass vaccination centre for people over 85 years old at The Helix theatre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ireland is considering extending the gap between inocutions of the Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine to more than four weeks to keep its vaccine programme on track while other vaccines are restricted, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"We are looking for options for how we can keep the pace of the vaccine programme going given the news we've had" on restrictions to AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccines, Stephen Donnelly told journalists.

"Certainly extending the interval for Pfizer beyond the four weeks is something that is being looked at," he said.

