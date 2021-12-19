Skip to main content
Ireland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister

Michael McGrath Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform presents Budget 2021 at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Irish government does not expect the resignation of British Brexit minister David Frost to delay progress in talks on the Northern Ireland trade rules as he was just representing the views of the British government, a senior minister said. read more

"We expect that it shouldn't delay the progress that has been made," Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told RTE radio on Sunday.

"From our perspective and from the European Union's perspective, he was in the room negotiating on behalf of the British government," he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

