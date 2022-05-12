Ireland says Britain unnecessarily ratcheting up tensions with EU

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference ahead of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DUBLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Ireland's Foreign Minister on Thursday accused the British government of unnecessarily ratcheting up tensions with the European Union, which he said would destroy trust and force Brussels to react.

"Unfortunately what we have seen, particularly over the last 48 hours, is a completely unnecessary ratcheting up of tension at a time when it is not needed or wanted," Simon Coveney told the Irish parliament.

