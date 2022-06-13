Ireland says UK breach of Northern Ireland protocol 'very serious'

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde take part at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".

"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.

"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.