Ireland says UK breach of Northern Ireland protocol 'very serious'
LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Monday that a unilateral breach by London of post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, agreed with the European Union, would be "very serious".
"Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious - an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM," Martin said on Twitter.
"It goes to the heart of the issue of trust."
