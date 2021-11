A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester, Britain June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Irish budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I), said on Friday it had moved a request with Britain's financial watchdog to delist from the London Stock Exchange , after having announced plans earlier this month due to a fall in trading volumes there.

