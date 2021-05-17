Skip to main content

United KingdomIrish PM does not think London wants to rewrite N.Ireland Brexit protocol

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks to the media as he arrives for the European Union leaders face-to-face summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he did not get an immediate sense from his meeting with British counterpart Boris Johnson that London wants to rewrite Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Irish national broadcaster RTE reported on Monday that the Irish government is increasingly concerned that London wants to completely rewrite the Northern Ireland section of its deal to leave the European Union. read more

"We were very clear and are very clear that this is an international agreement, commitments have been made and it needs to be worked and the processes that are in it need to be worked also," Martin told an online event when asked about the report.

