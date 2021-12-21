Irish PM says Brexit talks on track for progress

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks to the press as he arrives to attend an European Union Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes talks between Britain and the European Union are on track for progress and David Frost's replacement as British lead negotiator by Liz Truss has not changed that, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

"I was worried about it when I heard of the resignation because that was a potential destabiliser in terms of the Brexit chemistry that had been developing in the last month," Martin told Newstalk radio in an interview.

"We were on a track - the European Union and the United Kingdom. I think we still are. I think Liz Truss gets it in terms of what is required," he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by James Davey

