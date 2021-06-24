Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Irish PM says Northern Ireland protocol extension very positive sign - RTE

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin arrives for a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, May 24, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain should use an extension to one of the contentious aspects of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol to hammer out a longer term deal, national broadcaster RTE quoted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin as saying.

Britain asked Brussels for the extra time last week to resolve a dispute over whether chilled meat products such as sausages, produced in the mainland United Kingdom, can continue to be sold in Northern Ireland.

Martin said the extension - which RTE reported on Wednesday had been informally agreed by EU member states - should be taken as a very positive sign but that a deal on veterinary checks was needed to solve the issue long term.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

