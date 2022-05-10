Irish PM warns UK's Johnson against unilateral action on protocol

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin attends a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not seen) at the official Presidential residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's prime minister warned his British counterpart on Tuesday against unilaterally seeking to overrule any of the post-Brexit rules agreed with the European Union for trade in British-run Northern Ireland.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to ditch large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing that trade after giving up on talks with the European Union on a Brexit deal. read more

"Spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning. On the Protocol, I stressed need to intensify EU and UK discussions, and to avoid any unilateral action," Micheal Martin said on Twitter.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

