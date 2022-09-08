Israeli PM Lapid sends condolences upon Queen Elizabeth's death

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, in this undated picture issued on February 4, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his condolences upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing," Lapid said on Twitter.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Jonathan Oatis

